Limited Healthy Options on Children's Menus in Northern Ireland Restaurants

There are few healthy options available on children’s menus in Northern Ireland restaurants, a new report has found. The Food Standards Agency in Northern Ireland has found the most popular items on kids' menus here are fried chicken and chips, sausages and chips, and burgers and chips. The research, carried out by the agency with the help of local councils, found that chips were served with 72% of meals, while just 24% came with vegetables.

The most popular children’s meals were high in energy, saturated fat and salt. The report concluded that ‘work is needed’ to improve the nutritional quality of food available to children when eating out. The FSA has published new guidance for businesses on how to improve healthier options for children

Children's Menus Northern Ireland Restaurants Healthy Options Report Food Standards Fried Chicken Chips Sausages Burgers Nutritional Quality

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Enjoy Fish and Chips this Easter in Northern IrelandEaster is almost upon us and what better way to mark the long weekend than with a visit to your local fish and chip shop. Since Northern Ireland is home to a beautiful stretch of coastline, it's no surprise that so many of us love a hefty serving of battered cod and a portion of salty homemade chips. Fish and chips are a Friday night staple for many and Good Friday seemed like the perfect time to tuck into the delicacy in one of our top seaside towns.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

‘Few healthy options’ available on kids menus in Northern Ireland, study findsThe research found that chips were served with 72% of meals, while just 24% came with vegetables

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Child Benefit Payments to Increase for 200,000 Families in Northern IrelandAround 200,000 families in Northern Ireland will benefit from increased Child Benefit payments, with automatic increases starting from April 6. Families with one child will receive up to £1,331 a year, while families with additional children will receive up to £881 a year per child. There is no limit to the number of children families can claim for, and ongoing claims will continue to be paid directly into their bank accounts.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Report reveals 'shocking' level of child poverty in Northern IrelandThe report from the Department of Communities showed that there has been a 6% rise in child poverty in the last year

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

God Save the King booed by Scotland fans as Northern Ireland anthem drowned outSteve Clarke's side are warming up for Euro 2024 with a clash against Michael O'Neill's men.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Shoddy Scotland booed off as grim Northern Ireland defeatSteve Clarke's side turned in a toothless performance as they fell to a 1-0 defeat with Germany just around the corner.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »