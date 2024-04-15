Limited Edition Beauty Box Offers £240 Worth of Skincare and Makeup for £48

Beauty fans can snap up £240 worth of skincare and makeup for £48 with a limited edition beauty box . Online retailer Latest In Beauty creates beauty box es filled with the "newest, hottest, expert recommended must-haves."

On the website, the full description reads: "Once again, we have teamed up with makeup artist and industry expert Caroline Barnes for our Expert Edit. Renowned for Speed Beauty, this edit offers a simple routine suitable for all, perfecting an effortless spring look with a touch of pink. You can purchase The Expert Beauty Edit with Caroline Barnes box for £48 here. Latest In Beauty also currently has the Ones To Watch Edition 2 box on sale, which features a handpicked selection of brands and products that "you should have on your radar" - it comes in at £26, but contains items worth £173.Alternatively, a number of other retailers stock their own beauty boxes.

