Lily Allen called marriage ‘best decision’ days before ‘split’ rumours

Lily Allen and David Harbour, who have been happily married for three years, are now facing rumours of a split, with sources suggesting that they are leading separate lives.

Despite the rumours, neither Lily nor David has publicly addressed the situation. Just last month, Lily posted a heartfelt message, emphasising the strength of their relationship. The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-known friends, including Rylan Clark and Vicky Pattison. In addition to this anniversary post, Lily previously shared a photo of David on her Instagram feed on September 7, 2022, expressing her love for him.

However, it appears that things have taken a different turn in recent months. An insider reportedly informed The Sun that Lily and David began to grow apart when Lily joined the cast of a West End production of The Pillowman in London, while David remained in the United States. headtopics.com

Even when Lily had time off from her show, she reportedly spent it “with friends in London or her kids,” leaving little time for reuniting with her husband.

