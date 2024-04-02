Lila Moss Models British Summertime Classics in Vogue

Glastonbury is looming, Wimbledon beckons and the Chelsea Flower Show is currently planting the seeds of Great British summertime merriment, but what to wear? During this tricky transitional period – when we’re waxing lyrical about white dresses but the threat of downpours looms large – the prospect of frolicking in Worthy Farm’s fields can seem like a somewhat foreign proposition. Fortunate, then, that Vogue – as always – presents your passport to looking chic whatever the weather.

Enter: Lila Moss, who appears in the April issue with model pal Louis Baines and a couple of miniature donkeys in a quintessential English garden, wearing a Brit girl’s take on romantic-yet-practical summertime classics. Think: Barbour jackets thrown over sweet dresses, homespun cardis paired with floral skirts, and the requisite socks and sandals. Except that this is Kate Moss’s daughter and, naturally, the waxed cotton coats come courtesy of Erdem. Those socks? Yep, they’re Prada. The heels, to

