Lightweight, Head-Mounted Microscope Reveals Brain Oxygenation in Freely Moving Mice

Researchers have developed a lightweight, head-mounted microscope that can unveil brain oxygenation in freely moving mice. The microscope uses a technique called functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) to measure changes in blood oxygen levels in the brain. This non-invasive method allows scientists to study brain activity in real-time without restraining the mice.

The device is expected to provide valuable insights into brain function and help advance our understanding of neurological disorders

