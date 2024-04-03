Liel Abada aims to bring winning mentality to Charlotte FC

Liel Abada hopes to emulate the must win every game mentality learned at Celtic as he embarks on a new chapter with Charlotte FC. Abada joined the Major League Soccer side in a deal rising up to £10million last month, signing a contract through until 2026. It was a disappointment for many Celtic fans to see the winger leave the Scottish Premiership holders. However, troubles in his homeland escalated his exit. During his time in Glasgow, Abada scored 29 goals and provided 22 assists.

He also contributed significantly by winning two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups, and one Scottish Cup. And he's eager to bring that winning mentality to the United States. Charlotte currently sit mid-table but displayed vast improvements during a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati last time out, a game where Abada made his debu

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Liel Abada breaks Celtic exit silence after joining CharlotteAbada leaves after two and a half years at Celtic but has nothing but kind words to say.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

What Celtic insiders have said about Liel Abada before Charlotte FC debutThe £10million recruit is expected to make his first Major League Soccer appearance against Cincinnati.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Liel Abada Charlotte debut lands big crowd reception as post Celtic life beginsThe former Hoops star got his first minutes under his belt for his new club after a big move from Parkhead earlier this year

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The Celtic mantra Liel Abada wants to emulate at Charlotte FCFormer Celtic star Liel Abada was officially introduced as Charlotte's newest designated player.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Celtic have ‘real problem’ after Liel Abada twist – ‘Could have huge impact’, says punditThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

The real Celtic reason Liel Abada exit was green lit as fan narrative shut downThe winger left Celtic Park behind for a bumper move to the Major League Soccer outfit earlier this month.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »