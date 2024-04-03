Liel Abada aims to bring winning mentality to Charlotte FC

Liel Abada hopes to emulate the must win every game mentality learned at Celtic as he embarks on a new chapter with Charlotte FC. Abada joined the Major League Soccer side in a deal rising up to £10million last month, signing a contract through until 2026. It was a disappointment for many Celtic fans to see the winger leave the Scottish Premiership holders. However, troubles in his homeland escalated his exit. During his time in Glasgow, Abada scored 29 goals and provided 22 assists.
He also contributed significantly by winning two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups, and one Scottish Cup. And he's eager to bring that winning mentality to the United States. Charlotte currently sit mid-table but displayed vast improvements during a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati last time out, a game where Abada made his debu
