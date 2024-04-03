Liberty Media not ruling out joint F1-MotoGP race weekend

On Monday 1 April, Liberty announced it had acquired 86% ownership of Dorna Sports and MotoGP as part of a deal valued at €4.2 billion. With both F1 and MotoGP now under Liberty’s umbrella, talks of a potential joint race weekend for the two series has surfaced again. In an exclusive first interview with Ezpeleta following Monday’s announcement, with Motorsport.

com’s Spanish MotoGP podcast Por Orejas, the executive says a joint event is not out of the question but isn’t something being considered in the short term. 'Well, it's something that at the moment, for obvious reasons, is not in the immediate plans and it's not something that we are working on, but it's not something that we are ruling out for the medium-term future either,” Ezpeleta sai

