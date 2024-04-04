Liberal Democrat MP's family escapes Gaza

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said members of her family have escaped Gaza and are now in Bahrain , but are “exhausted and traumatised” after their journey. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Moran, who is of British-Palestinian descent, said the news was “bittersweet” and called for an immediate ceasefire. She wrote: “It is bittersweet. Sweet because they are safe. Finally. Bitter because they shouldn’t have had to leave and that so many who do want to leave can’t or die trying.

She continued: “We know we are lucky. They’re in Manama to be with their immediate family and are grateful to Bahrain for giving them sanctuary. Some news: My ext family from the Church in Gaza are out! It is bittersweet. Sweet because they are safe. Finally. Bitter because they shouldn’t have had to leave and that so many who do want to leave can’t or die trying. We need a ceasefire to protect all NO

Liberal Democrat MP Family Gaza Bahrain Exhausted Traumatised Bittersweet Ceasefire

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MP says ‘exhausted and traumatised’ family have escaped GazaLiberal Democrat MP Layla Moran called for an immediate ceasefire in the war.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Layla Moran says 'traumatised' family has escaped Gaza as she reveals 'treacherous journey' faced by relativesLayla Moran has confirmed her Palestinian family has now escaped Gaza after facing a 'treacherous journey' through the war-torn region.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister nominated as Liberal Democrat candidate for mayorFelicity Cunliffe-Lister, also known as the Countess of Swinton, has been nominated as the Liberal Democrat candidate for mayor. She aims to regenerate high streets, invest in film and green energy sectors, and boost affordable housing. Other pledges include flood management and compensating farmers for flood damage.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Peter Andre Loves Balloon Rendition of HimselfPeter Andre loved Layla's balloon rendition of him topless so much he took it home and put it on Instagram. Layla Glen, 45, started making balloon animals for kids' parties when she was a teenager working at McDonald's. Now, Layla, from Redditch, Worcestershire, is known as one of the best balloon modellers in the world.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Democrat frontrunner in Senate race drops racial slur during hearingTrone, 68, was talking about Democrat tax policies with Shalanda Young, who is a director of the Office of Budget and Management when he used the offensive term.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Joe Biden becomes Democrat Party's presidential nominee setting up likely Trump rematchPresident Joe Biden has become the Democrat Party's official presidential nominee, setting up a likely rematch with Donald Trump.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »