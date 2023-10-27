Liam Rosenior may have told Preston North End the Hull City weakness they can exploit

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior has admitted the left side of his team isn’t quite right yet - ahead of Saturday’s clash with Preston North End. The Tigers provide the next test for Preston, who are looking to bounce back from midweek heartbreak against Southampton. Ryan Lowe’s men are winless in six but still fourth in the Championship table. Wednesday night saw them denied all three points against Russell Martin’s men in the 96th minute at Deepdale.

'Yes I am,' said the Hull boss. 'I've tried a few different combinations for different reasons tactically. Ruben gives us a lot offensively, but I think defensively we can work with him and improve him. Greavesy was magnificent for me at left-back but I think he's a centre-back. If you watch Leicester with (Callum) Doyle, he does exactly the same job. He's part of a back four, he makes a three. There's so many (variations).

