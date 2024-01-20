LGBT fans deserved a proper apology from Jordan Henderson – they didn’t get one

Henderson will be greeted by a mixed reception in Ajax - some will never forgive him for his disastrous flirtation with Saudi sportswashing. Jordan Henderson joked as he rifled through the dozens of red and white shirts bearing his name in Ajax’s superstore. He need not have worried – within hours, his was the fastest-selling jersey in the club’s history.

“I said six months ago that if I offended anybody or people felt as though I let them down then I apologise for that, and I apologise again,” he said. “As I said before, my beliefs have never changed and never will. I can apologise if people feel let down. I haven’t changed as a person and never have. I want to continue to focus on my football and give everything I can for this great football club.” In the Dutch capital, there is still some hesitancy about how Henderson should be received





