Leyland Christmas fair scam exposed by British Commercial Vehicle Museum

Posts were shared in local Facebook groups promoting a ‘Christmas Fayre’ to be held at the British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland. The ‘organisers’ – who were really scammers – said they were looking for stallholders, food vendors and crafters for a Christmas fair on the weekend of December 9 and 10. The event was said to be taking place at the museum in King Street from 8am to 5pm over the Saturday and Sunday.

Aware that Facebook group admins might become suspicious of the post, the shameless swindler even made an effort to appear genuine by adding their own warning about scams doing the rounds on social media. 'For some reasons commenting might be turned off. Be wary of current scams in the market duplicating posts. Thank you.” FAKE The British Commercial Vehicle Museum was made aware of the fake event and has responded by exposing the scammer.

