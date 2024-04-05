Lewis Hamilton to receive new power unit components for Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton ’s W15 will be fitted with new power unit components ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend after it was confirmed his Australian GP issue was terminal. Hamilton retired from the Australian Grand Prix while fighting for the minor points as his engine gave up 17 laps into the Grand Prix. The PU was returned to Mercedes’ engine facility in Brixworth for analysis with Motorsport.
com reporting the Briton’s retirement was the result of ‘a bottom end failure, which has been traced back to a quality process issue rather than any specific design problem.’ The engine has been lost from Hamilton’s PU pool with the seven-time World Champion moving onto a second for the season in Japan
Lewis Hamilton Power Unit Components Japanese Grand Prix Australian GP Retirement
