Lewis Hamilton raises plank suspicions as he speaks out in Mexico

Thursday’s F1 news contains plenty of talk of disqualifications in Austin, as the topic reared its head again as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc spoke out publicly for the first time since their striking from the record at the last race.

It’s been another busy day as the drivers prepare for their weekend of action in Mexico City, so let’s dive into Thursday’s F1 news.Lewis Hamilton was one of four cars to have his plank and skids tested after the race in Austin, and with two of the four coming back as non-compliant, Charles Leclerc being the other, both were disqualified from the race for excessive wear to that part of their cars.

“There are a lot of people who don’t actually have a true understanding of what effect the skid was having,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. “Every time we take a step forward within the sport, something like that really taints it. We’ve got to do something. Hopefully, they’ll learn a little bit for the future, rather than checking everybody and over 50 per cent of the cars failing, which I would put all my money on that they would have, maybe if we have a sprint race, maybe we should be able to change the skid or the floor, whatever it is, on a Saturday night so suddenly you don’t have this ridiculous kind of event afterwards. headtopics.com

Only one practice session meant that the cars were in parc fermé after one hour of running compared to the usual three, and Max Verstappen admitted Red Bull probably went too high with their car, though others admitted they may have been closer to the line of legality last week and got away with it.“You never know.

“I don’t know how much it would take to check a couple more cars, but I don’t think that would be such an issue. But I don’t know, I’m not a scrutineer.”Max Verstappen to receive bodyguard protection in Mexico headtopics.com

