Lewis Hamilton optimistic about improved direction for Mercedes

An encouraged Lewis Hamilton is optimistic Mercedes have found an improved direction to move forward with their inconsistent 2024 car after the first two days of the Japanese GP weekend.

Although Hamilton qualified seventh and George Russell ninth for Sunday's Suzuka race, the seven-time champion took heart from the improved handling of the W15 and the fact they almost halved their deficit to pole position around the high-speed track compared to F1's last visit in September when they trailed Red Bull by a full second. Hamilton, who outqualified Russell for the first time in four attempts this season, had described Friday's sole dry practice session as the best of Mercedes' difficult season so far and, after qualifying, praised the team for the work completed on setting up the inconsistent W15 since the last race in Australi

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Japanese GP Car Handling Improved Direction Qualifying Deficit Pole Position

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Discord between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff over ‘cursed’ W15 highlightedDo Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff disagree with each other about Mercedes' 2024 F1 car?

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton insists Mercedes' W15 F1 car is ‘amazing’ and not ‘evil sister’Lewis Hamilton has rowed back on his criticism about Mercedes' 2024 F1 car.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton looks “a bit dejected” by “floundering” Mercedes in F1 2024Ex-F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has been critical of Mercedes' start to the 2024 season, describing them as "floundering".

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton at risk of major F1 penalty as dismal start to 2024 continues for MercedesLewis Hamilton could face a penalty as his poor start to the 2024 season continues.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Lewis Hamilton’s grim F1 2024 verdict: “The worst start to a season I’ve ever had”Lewis Hamilton admits 2024 has been his "worst ever" start to an F1 season.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has 'spikes' of promise that 'disappear'Lewis Hamilton says the 2024 Mercedes Formula 1 car keeps showing 'spikes' of promise that then 'disappear', much like its troubled predecessors, as he attempts 2022-style set-up experiments.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »