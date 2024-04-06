Lewis Hamilton optimistic about improved direction for Mercedes

An encouraged Lewis Hamilton is optimistic Mercedes have found an improved direction to move forward with their inconsistent 2024 car after the first two days of the Japanese GP weekend.
Although Hamilton qualified seventh and George Russell ninth for Sunday's Suzuka race, the seven-time champion took heart from the improved handling of the W15 and the fact they almost halved their deficit to pole position around the high-speed track compared to F1's last visit in September when they trailed Red Bull by a full second. Hamilton, who outqualified Russell for the first time in four attempts this season, had described Friday's sole dry practice session as the best of Mercedes' difficult season so far and, after qualifying, praised the team for the work completed on setting up the inconsistent W15 since the last race in Australi
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Japanese GP Car Handling Improved Direction Qualifying Deficit Pole Position
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »
Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »