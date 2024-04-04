Lewis Hamilton hopes for Sebastian Vettel's return to Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton expresses his desire for Sebastian Vettel to return to Formula 1 and potentially succeed him at Mercedes . Hamilton also emphasizes the importance of finding a replacement with integrity and shared values.
Vettel, who retired in 2022, has not ruled out a future comeback and is in contact with team principals, including Mercedes' Toto Wolff.
