Lewis Hamilton hopes for Sebastian Vettel's return to Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton expresses his desire for Sebastian Vettel to return to Formula 1 and potentially succeed him at Mercedes . Hamilton also emphasizes the importance of finding a replacement with integrity and shared values.

Vettel, who retired in 2022, has not ruled out a future comeback and is in contact with team principals, including Mercedes' Toto Wolff.

