Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc conspiracy debunked with 'data' explanation of FIA disqualification

The FIA reportedly recorded high vertical oscillating data in Lewis Hamilton’s and Charles Leclerc’s car which prompted their investigation.

After both drivers were disqualified, there were questions as to why only four drivers had been checked with Max Verstappen’s and Lando Norris’ car found to be legal. But the FIA have reportedly said their decision to pick those two was due to data they observed during the race.Hamilton and Leclerc were crossed off the finishers list after their skid block was found to be less than 9mm thick, a violation of the FIA’s rules in regards to how much the plank can scrape along the floor.

With 50% of the four checked cars being disqualified, fans and pundits wondered why the FIA had not checked the others but timing and logistics was given as the reason behind that. As for why it was Hamilton and Leclerc, there was no grand master plan behind it but instead an observation of the data during the race headtopics.com

Speaking before FP1, Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham said the FIA had noted the two drivers’ vertical oscillating data which drew their attention to a possible issue. The FIA then checked two other cars for comparison.“There are reasons we understand why they chose those two cars in the beginning to check because of data they’d seen,” he said.

“We don’t know if the rest of the field was legal or illegal. I’ve asked some of the team members and of course they will say that their car was fine. Another team said they weren’t sure which is nonsense because they will on the build down or that sort of things check but if you’re a kilo underweight or a millimetre too wide with your wings, you get thrown out of the race and that’s why those regulations are there and those two cars were outside the regulations at the end of the grand prix. headtopics.com

