Letters reveal Iran's systematic funding of Hamas

The letters exchanged by Hamas leaders have revealed how Iran appears to have awarded at least £200 million to the Palestinian militant group since 2014. The Israeli military believes that these letters prove Iran 's systematic funding of Hamas prior to the outbreak of war.

The money was transferred into Hamas accounts in Gaza through a complex system involving the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force (IRGC-QF) and various financial schemes.

