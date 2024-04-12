Letters reveal Iran's systematic funding of Hamas

The letters exchanged by Hamas leaders reveal how Iran has been providing systematic funding to the Palestinian militant group since 2014. The documents show payments totaling $154 million in 2020 and at least another $68 million in November 2021. The Israeli military believes that these letters prove Iran 's funding of Hamas prior to the outbreak of war.

The money was transferred through a complex system involving the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds force (IRGC-QF) and money-changers using shell companies, crypto-currency, shipping transactions, and credit schemes

