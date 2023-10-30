Let's stop using self-checkouts to help us crack down on shop theft, writes Johnny Jenkins

With shop theft on the rise, now is a great opportunity to reimagine how we shop - let's remove self-checkout tills and invest in staff.Last week, I popped to my local supermarket for a few bits. As I reached the self-checkout till, the problems began.I scanned the crisps but there was an unexpected item in the bagging area. The staff member comes over, presses in a code and all is back under control.That's until I start scanning my two decorative pumpkins.

The security officer has clearly seen him before, but the thief doesn't care. He's not paying for his items and everybody knows that.In between dealing with my checkout issues, the shop assistant also attempts to stop the thief. He ignores her too, before walking out with his stolen goods.Shop theft is an epidemic in this country, says John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White. She's not wrong.

