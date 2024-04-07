Less Than a Month Until East Midlands Mayor Election

There is now less than a month to go until Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire's voters decide who the first ever East Midlands Mayor will be. Despite the polling day now being in sight, a large proportion of voters still seem unclear about what the East Midlands Mayor role actually is and for those that do understand, they have some issues. Chief among them, based on comments from our readers, is why we need yet another politician making decisions on our behalf.
Years of Westminster psychodrama have left many feeling tired of politics and so the idea of even more of it is not one that they are greeting with relish. For those wanting to be the first East Midlands Mayor, one of their primary arguments against this point is that the May 2 election will usher in a new kind of politics in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Whoever is elected mayor will be heading up the brand new East Midlands Combined County Authority. Do you think there should be a General Election? Let us know here This authority is being handed powers currently held by the national government in Westminster under a process known as devolution. This means the authority will be able to take local decisions on major issues ranging from housing to transport. The argument around this being a new kind of politics would therefore have been a good counter-argument to apathy on the doorsteps, were it not for some of the language we have seen in the campaign so fa
East Midlands Mayor Election Voters Role Concerns Politics East Midlands Combined County Authority Devolution
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
First East Midlands Mayor election to cost 'eye-watering' £4 millionIt represents seven per cent of the new combined authority's budget for the coming financial year
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Former Watford MP Claire Ward stands for East Midlands mayorA former Watford MP could lead a different region altogether as she stands for election.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »