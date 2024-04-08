Leroy Sane praises Mikel Arteta's impact on his career ahead of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich clash

Leroy Sane still uses what Mikel Arteta taught him during their time together at Manchester City , hailing the Arsenal manger’s impact on his career. The Bayern Munich winger was at City when Arteta worked under Pep Guardiola as a coach, but they will meet as opponents on Tuesday night. The Gunners host the German giants at the Emirates in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in a blockbuster tie.

Sane, who has recovered from a groin injury to be involved in north London, will be looking forward to seeing Arteta again, feeling that he had a huge impact on his development at Manchester City. ‘It was great. I was really pleased to work with him because he helped me a lot at Manchester City,’ Sane told a press conference of his work with Arteta. ‘We had a lot of individual talk about how I can improve my game. What are my weaknesses and strengths. ‘Through him I made quick, huge improvements because of the ideas he gave to me. I still keep them in my mind. If it’s about positioning, how I have to behave in certain situation so I’m pleased for that.’ There will be no Bayern fans at the Emirates this week after UEFA issued a ban for throwing fireworks onto the pitch during a 3-1 win over Lazio in the last roun

