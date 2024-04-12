Leonardo DiCaprio Steps Out with Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti for Dinner in Beverly Hills

Leonardo DiCaprio stepped out with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti , for dinner with friends in Beverly Hills . They joined his childhood pal Tobey Maguire at the Hollywood hot spot Funke. DiCaprio wore a black hat and a black medical mask, while Ceretti looked relaxed in a leather jacket and oversized jeans.
The couple made headlines when they were first linked in 2023. DiCaprio has several upcoming projects, including two historical dramas with Martin Scorsese.
Leonardo Dicaprio Vittoria Ceretti Tobey Maguire Dinner Beverly Hills Low-Key Black Hat Mask Leather Jacket Headlines Linked Projects Historical Dramas Martin Scorsese
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Leonardo DiCaprio's powerful message after Glasgow visitLeonardo DiCaprio has sent a message to Scotland after he visited Glasgow for a huge event
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Leonardo DiCaprio urges Scotland to be a ‘world leader’ in rewildingLeonardo DiCaprio has joined Scottish environmentalists in urging ministers to declare the country a rewilding nation.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »