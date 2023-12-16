Leonard Bernstein's Fashion Sense Described by Tom Wolfe

This is how Tom Wolfe described Leonard Bernstein in “Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny’s”, a famous New York magazine story from 1970: “Lenny is wearing a black turtleneck, navy blazer, Black Watch plaid trousers and a necklace with a pendant hanging down to his sternum. His tailor comes here to the apartment to take the measurements and do the fittings. Lenny is a short, trim man, and yet he always seems tall. It is his head.

He has a noble head, with a face that is at once sensitive and rugged, and a full stand of iron-gray hair, with sideburns, all set off nicely by the Chinese yellow of the room. His success radiates from his eyes and his smile with a charm that illustrates Lord Jersey’s adage that ‘contrary to what the Methodists tell us, money and success are good for the soul.’”As so often, Wolfe, himself no slouch in the sartorial stakes, was righ





