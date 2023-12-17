Leon Edwards Retains UFC Welterweight Title, Paddy Pimblett Defeats Tony Ferguson

Leon Edwards retained the UFC welterweight title on Saturday night, beating American Colby Covington, as rising star Paddy Pimblett defeated octagon legend Tony Ferguson. The atmosphere was charged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas heading into the main event after a bust-up in the pre-match press conference between the two title contenders, after Covington made a controversial remark about Edwards' late father.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt (22-3), from Birmingham, showed poise and patience as he picked his spots to outclass Covington (17-4), beating the former interim champion to take a unanimous points victory. Sky Sports announces partnership with ONE, the world's largest martial arts organisationTom Aspinall calls out MMA veteran to fill Jon Jones voidEarlier on the main card, Pimblett (21-3) consigned former UFC title contender Ferguson (25-10) to his seventh consecutive defeat, as he proves to be a shadow of the fighter who was once touted as having the potential to beat the great Khabib Nurmagomedo





SkySportsNews » / 🏆 60. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paddy McGuinness Thanks Top Gear Fans as Show is Put on HoldPaddy McGuinness expresses his gratitude to Top Gear fans after the BBC announces that the show will be put on hold. The BBC remains committed to the presenters and is excited about future projects with them.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Tom Aspinall targets Stipe Miocic for next UFC heavyweight fightTom Aspinall has singled out Stipe Miocic as his next UFC heavyweight opponent, with the winner earning a potential showdown against Jon Jones in 2024.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Portsmouth secure victory against NorthamptonPortsmouth defeated Northampton with a comfortable victory, securing their position above Bolton. Sean Raggett and Paddy Lane scored the goals for Portsmouth.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Tony Ferguson enlists help of ultramarathon runner David Goggins to end losing streakFormer UFC champion Tony Ferguson seeks to revive his career with the help of ultramarathon runner and bestselling author David Goggins. Goggins has been pushing Ferguson to his limits in a training regime known as 'Hell Week'. Ferguson hopes this collaboration will lead him to victory in his upcoming fight against Pimblett.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Spaniard Masia wins Moto3 title in QatarLeopard Honda rider Jaume Masia has been crowned Moto3 world champion in a thrilling lightweight class race at the MotoGP QatarGP 👑 Read the full report ⬇️

Source: autosport - 🏆 90. / 53 Read more »

Martin wins in Losail to keep MotoGP title hopes aliveAn eighth MotoGP sprint race win of the season for Jorge Martin has narrowed Francesco Bagnaia's points lead to just seven. Full QatarGP sprint report:

Source: autosport - 🏆 90. / 53 Read more »