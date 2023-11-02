the marvellously named Jerry Paradise, VP of Lenovo's Commercial Portfolio and Product Management. “When we announced the ThinkPad #X1Fold last year, we had hoped to get it into your hands quickly — but we also committed to high standards of durability and usability, and that meant taking the time to get it right.

Paradise wrote that changes addressed “some user experience concerns and improving operational consistency” and resulted in an improved fabric cover and efforts to “reinforce reliability in conjunction with the rigorous Mil Spec 810H testing that X1 Fold withstands.”

Thermal updates and “modifications to improve cooling and system performance” are also in there somewhere. The result is a machine in the familiar clamshell form factor used by most laptops, but without a keyboard inside – it’s all screen. A keyboard can be invoked to use the machine as if it were a conventional lappie, but Lenovo imagines you’ll use its external keyboard to type and either stack up the lappie into a tall portrait-oriented screen, or stretch it into landscape mode as shown below. headtopics.com

All feature a 16.3" OLED touchscreen display at 2560 x 2024, with 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of brightness. Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics is another constant across the range, as is a 5MP camera. A pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a single USB-C 3.2 slot, handle peripheral connections. LPDDR5 at 5200MHz is present in all machines.Spending an extra $900 buys you those peripherals, doubles RAM to 16GB and SSD to 512GB, and upgrades the CPU to aat $4,999.

“All the user testing taught us a lot about how people will use a Foldable PC and helps us to continue to look forward and shape the future for new innovative form factors.” ®Power tools: turning sustainable IT into a business catalystLenovo to offer Android PCs, starting with an all-in-one that can pack a Core i9 headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheRegister »

Supermodel Heidi Klum's Halloween bash and Paris Hilton defends her sonSupermodel Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash is as famous as the guests who attend. Paris Hilton defends her son against trolls targeting the shape of his head. Read more ⮕

Fall Picks Too CheekyA woman's schoolgirl Halloween outfit receives criticism for being inappropriate. Read more ⮕

Is this the best Boston-themed Halloween costume of 2023 — or ever?This 'Storrowing' costume even won the endorsement of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation. Read more ⮕

NI mum whose son spent nearly 7 months in hospital has special Halloween message'As different life is for him we are thankful for his oesophagostomy and G-tube as these saved his life, so we are very proud to make his pumpkins just like him' Read more ⮕

Only 'sharp eyed' individuals can spot footballs hidden in spooky pumpkin patchThis Halloween, why not test your observational skills with a spooky brainteaser? Read more ⮕

Halloween is roaring hit at Five Sisters ZooMeerkats, Rufio the red panda and Nela the snow leopard got into the spirit of Halloween Read more ⮕