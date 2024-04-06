Leinster Defeats Leicester to Progress to Champions Cup Quarter-Finals

Jamison Gibson-Park scored a first-half hat-trick as Leinster scored five tries to defeat Leicester and progress to the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals. Handre Pollard scored the opening try before the Leinster scrum-half led the hosts with three tries in 17 minutes. Prop James Cronin grabbed a score at the start of the second half to give Leicester hope, but Robbie Henshaw responded with an intercept try.

Leinster will now face La Rochelle at home in the quarter-finals next weekend in a repeat of the last two Champions Cup finals.Leinster fan here all the cudos to leicester great effort,don;t see leinster winning anything based on that performance,still waiting for our new SA coach to put his mark on the team,maybe i;m being too harsh we;ll see next week against la rochelle!Leinster have more gears but will need them ...don't look like champions. Defence is porous, too many errors and silly penalties, and without GP no real play make

Leinster Leicester Champions Cup Quarter-Finals Rugby

