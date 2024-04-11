Leigh-on-Sea: The Most Affordable Commuter Town for Londoners

London ers are increasingly looking to move away from the city in favor of commuter town s. Leigh-on-Sea, a trendy spot in Essex , has been named the most affordable for London commuters. It offers a sandy beach , art galleries , fish restaurants , and attractive rents.
In a study by Nezt, it beat 105 other locations with combined monthly rent and travel costs of £1,131. Leigh-on-Sea is known for its character, galleries, independent shops, and eateries.
Leigh-On-Sea Essex London Commuter Town Affordable Sandy Beach Art Galleries Fish Restaurants Rents
