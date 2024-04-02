Leicester City reports £89.7m loss for 2022-23 season

Leicester City have reported a loss of £89.7m for the 2022-23 season - taking total losses for their last three Premier League campaigns to over £215m. It comes despite the Foxes, who were relegated at the end of last season, making a £74.8m profit in player sales. In the accounts, the club describe relegation as a "disappointing and unanticipated decline", having finished eighth, fifth and fifth in the Premier League in the previous three seasons.

The Championship club's chief executive Susan Whelan said: "After a sustained period of growth and success for the club during the last decade, the 2022-23 season was a significant setback, the consequences of which will be felt for some time. "We must now focus on rebuilding and seeking to return to and re-establishing ourselves in the Premier Leagu

