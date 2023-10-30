Leicester City Premier League winner turned Chelsea flop Danny Drinkwater announces retirement from football aged just 33

Plagued with injuries since leavingAfter winning the Premier League title with Leicester City, the player moved to Chelsea, where he played a supporting role. His time at Stamford Bridge was hindered by injuries, he only made 22 appearances and scored one goal before joining Aston Villa on loan. He left Villa Park following an altercation with teammate Jota on the training pitch. Subsequent loan stints were had at Burnley, Reading, and the Turkish team Kasimpasa.

: "I'd just like to announce my retirement from professional football. It's probably been a long time coming, especially with the last year, but I think it's time to officially announce it now. I didn't think it would bother me but saying it then it's almost like scratching a nerve a bit. I think I've been ready for it, not stopping at my peak and it's simmered down a bit, that's helped the transition.

"I think I've been in limbo for too long, I've either been wanting to play but not getting the opportunities to play at a level where I felt valued. I just thought I'm restless here for no reason, I'm happy not playing football, but I'm happy playing football, so do I just shake hands with the sport? It's all I've known, it's been my life since I was six or seven, it was never going to be an easy thing. headtopics.com

