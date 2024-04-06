Leicester City Manager Maresca Admits Losing Control of Emotions as Foxes Return to Top of Championship

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca admits he lost control of his emotions as Leicester City returned to the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon. The Foxes have led the way in the Championship for much of the season but recent form had seen them fall to third and out of the automatic promotion spots.
However, with Ipswich Town falling short at Norwich City and Leeds United's unbeaten run coming to an end at Coventry City, Leicester returned to the summit of the division by beating Birmingham City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium. Maresca's side had to dig deep against the Blues but a late effort from Stephy Mavididi proved to be the difference between the two side and that puts the Foxes a point clear at the top with the advantage of having a game in hand over their rivals. That fact wasn't lost on Maresca, who could be seen celebrating with his players on the pitch after the full-time whistle. 'It has been very good,' the Leicester boss said after the gam
