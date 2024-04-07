Leicester City Faces Breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules

Leicester City have breached Profit and Sustainability Rules by £25-30million based on calculations from their 2022-23 accounts. They have been charged with a breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules for exceeding their allowable losses and could face a points deduction if they return to the top flight next season. Maguire revealed that his own calculations suggest that the Foxes overspent by as much as £30million last season. Everton were given a six-point deduction for their £19.
5million overspend while Forest were deducted four points for a £34.5million overspend. We don’t have the full details in terms of what’s allowable for the academy and women’s team and so on. But based on my figures and calculations, I think that Leicester are in the region of £25 to £30 million over the PSR limit
Leicester City Profit And Sustainability Rules Breach Overspend Points Deduction
