Leicester City Council Admits Ransomware Attack and Data Theft

Leicester City Council is finally admitting its "cyber incident" was carried out by a ransomware gang and that data was stolen, hours after the criminals forced its hand. The attack began nearly a month ago on March 7 and since then, the English city council has continually refused to say whether ransomware was involved or if data was compromised. Earlier in the week, hinting at its role in the incident, leaked a cache of documents that appeared to be sourced from council servers.
"We have downloaded about 3 TB of private information," the gang's website claims, alongside what it calls a "proof pack" – a 32-file snippet of the data it claims to have stolen. The leaked files include scans of residents' identification documents such as passports and driving licenses, bank statements, and various official council forms for matters regarding rent, social housing, and more
