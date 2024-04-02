Leicester Announces £89.7m Losses for 2022/23 Season

Leicester have announced losses of £89.7m for the 2022/23 season - the final year they were in the Premier League. It is the period for which they have been charged by the league for allegedly breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules and come after accounts showed Leicester had made a record £92.5m in losses the previous year. The EFL has subsequently placed the club under a transfer embargo after the PSR charges, with the Foxes currently third in the Championship.

Leicester taking 'urgent' legal action against PL & EFL

It is understood Leicester could be hit with a stiffer punishment than the four-point penalty handed out to Nottingham Forest if an independent commission sees their failure to submit their accounts on time as a lack of co-operation.

