Legendary Sun agony aunt Deidre Sanders receives MBE for services to charity and mental health

LEGENDARY Sun agony aunt Deidre ­Sanders receives her MBE yesterday for services to charity and mental health. The editor of our Dear Deidre pages for 40 years was honoured by “a very warm and chatty” Prince William at Windsor Castle.She was told of her award last December just days before the death of her husband of 55 years, Rick. Now president for charity Family Lives, she was joined by daughters Susie and Phoebe and Rick’s boyhood friend John.

Darts trailblazer Fallon Sherrock plans quick return to oche after MBE checkoutSherrock, known as the Queen of the Palace on the darts circuit, picked up her award at Windsor Castle before heading home for training. Read more ⮕

Mum Left Stunned by Botched Minions Themed CakeA mum was left stunned when she picked up the Minions themed cake she'd ordered for her son's birthday. While she insisted she's 'not that picky' and had faith she could fix it, she admitted the finished cake was far from what she'd asked for. Read more ⮕

Coleen Nolan's heartbreaking life update as she admits she has 'no purpose'The Loose Women star has told fans she's feeling 'redundant' now that she's not as needed by her three kids. Read more ⮕

Helen Flanagan Shows Off Figure in Pink Crop Top as She Reveals She's Dating AgainHelen Flanagan shares a video of her miming along to a viral TikTok clip and reveals she's going on a date. She expresses her nervousness about the date and discusses her experience with dating apps. A source confirms that Helen is back on the dating scene. Read more ⮕

Amanda Abbington backs fellow Strictly Come Dancing star after exitShe said that she was 'unable to continue' on the show. Read more ⮕