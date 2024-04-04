Legendary Ladbrokes punter turns £1 into over £23,000 with outrageous 10-fold football accumulator

FORGET the chocolate eggs, this lucky Ladbrokes customer enjoyed an incredibly sweet Easter after turning a lowly £1 stake into a colossal £23,254 monster win! The plucky punter placed a quid on an outrageous 10-fold football accumulator across the Easter weekend at odds of over 23,000/1.

Legendary Ladbrokes punter turns £1 into over £23,000 with outrageous 10-fold football accumulatorIt looked as though a miracle would be required with the bettor having plumped for three drawsBut Easter is the time for miracles. Several results landed with relative ease, while a Monaco winner in the 86th minute on Sunday afternoon ensured the bet was still alive heading into the last few legs.The anonymous punter backed a draw in the Stuttgart vs Heidenheim game, but must've though the bet was a loser when the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the 53rd minut

Ladbrokes Punter Football Accumulator Easter Win

