Legendary Irish League Referee Raymond Crangle Set to Retire After Two Decades

Legendary Irish League referee Raymond Crangle admits it will be "emotional" when he blows his whistle for the final time.

Crangle will bring the curtain down on his career this summer, signalling the end of an era in the Irish League. "I enjoy the 90 minutes, but there is much more for referees to do than the 90 minutes on a Saturday. It will be emotional, but I am confident in my own mind that I can work through it. I hope there is a pathway for me to continue and help develop new referees through coaching and assessing.Crangle admits he was the "most unlikely candidate" to take up refereeing, because he was usually the one hurling abuse at match officials during his own playing career.

Crangle previously revealed how considered quitting refereeing earlier in his career after ending up on the receiving end of some "venomous abuse" which impacted his whole family. "Sitting at home on the armchair watching TV shouting abuse, or sitting in the stand at Solitude or Windsor Park, it is easy to shout at the referee. Try and do it and see how you feel," he told NIFL.

