Legal Experts Argue Government's Attempt to Override Human Rights Law in Asylum Cases Likely to Fail

Legal experts argue any attempts by the Government to declare that aspects of international human rights law will no longer apply to asylum cases are probably doomed to failure. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Government's plan to send irregular migrants who entered the country illegally to Rwanda is 'not in accordance with the law', suggesting it had been scuppered by a failure to insert legal get-outs from human rights legislation.

The idea of using notwithstanding clauses to allow the Rwanda deportations to proceed by setting aside the provisions of the ECHR and the UK's own Human Rights Act has been floated by Ms Braverman and her allies. The provisions of these pieces of legislation, such as the right to be protected from torture or inhuman treatment, often form the core of claims by asylum seekers to remain in the UK

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Rishi Sunak Vows Rwanda Flights Will Go Ahead Despite Legal RulingRishi Sunak pledges to proceed with Rwanda flights despite a ruling that deemed the plan illegal. He promises a new treaty with the country and Parliament's declaration of safety for asylum seekers . Sunak is prepared to abandon the European Convention on Human Rights to bypass foreign courts if necessary.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

LBC: UK to introduce emergency legislation to prevent legal challenges to Rwanda planRishi Sunak has announced that emergency legislation will be introduced to prevent further legal challenges to the UK government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda . This comes after the Supreme Court ruled the plan as unlawful due to concerns over the safety of the country. Sunak stated that he will not allow a foreign court to block the flights and is prepared to do what is necessary to get them off. He also mentioned that progress is being made on immigration and a new international treaty with Rwanda is being worked on.

Source: LBC | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Why Braverman's Rwanda 'plan B' would never get flights off the ground, according to expertsPoor statutory maternity pay and the soaring cost of living forced one mother to return to work early as figures reveal only a quarter of mums take their full maternity leave. Pregnant Then Screwed, who interviewed 5,165 mothers, found most mothers cutting their maternity leave short were doing so because they could not afford to live off maternity pay.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Supreme Court to rule on government's plan to send asylum seekers to RwandaFormer home secretary Suella Braverman launches scathing attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda .

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Government's Rwanda Plan Faces Uncertain Future as Court Decision LoomsThe government's flagship immigration policy, known as the Rwanda plan, is hanging in the balance this morning as ministers wait for the judgement of the highest court in the land. But what is the scheme? Why is it so controversial? And how has it ended up in the judicial system?

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LBC: Supreme Court to Rule on Government's Plan to Send Migrants to RwandaThe Supreme Court will rule on the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda on Wednesday, in what will be a huge moment for Rishi Sunak's administration. Migrants crossing the English Channel on small, often dangerous boats, is an important issue for the government for both electoral and moral reasons.

Source: LBC | Read more »