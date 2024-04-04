Legal Dispute Over French Winery Continues Between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

This development is part of the ongoing legal dispute over the former couple's shared French winery, Château Miraval. On April 4, as part of their contentious battle over the winery, Angelina's attorneys filed a motion aiming to disclose communications that allegedly reveal Brad's refusal to allow Angelina to sell her share of the winery unless she consented to a significantly restrictive and broad non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

'While Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him,' the filing by Angelina's legal team states. The filing suggests that the lawsuit concerning the winery stemmed from Brad's reluctance to buy Angelina's share under her terms

