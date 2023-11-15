Leeds Urban Harvest: Turning Waste Apples into Juice and Cider

The volunteers at Leeds Urban Harvest, a volunteer-run community project that makes apple juice and cider from foraged apples, are on a mission. 'There are so many apples out there,' says mental health nurse Roland Miller, one of the core team running the project. 'You could have 100 people doing what we're doing and you still wouldn't be using up all the waste apples there are in Leeds.

' What began in 2009 as a way of using the surplus fruit on apple trees in gardens and public spaces around the city has morphed over time into a social enterprise, with LUH lending out its growing collection of picking and processing equipment to other people wanting to make juice from their own excess apples. 'A lot of it is trying to get other people to do it themselves,' says Roland, whose involvement with LUH began with borrowing the group’s kit for his own local cider-making project.In 2017 the group expanded into larger scale juice and cider production in order to create a sustainable revenue stream for the social enterpris

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE YORKSHİRE POST: LeedsBID: Making Leeds City Centre BetterPutting our city on the map: discover the unique series of events that is helping to tell the story of Leeds – plus what’s next AD leedsbid WhatsOnLeeds FreeEvents AddingValue LeedsBusiness

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Leeds United accept transfer record from Man City for homegrown teen sensationFinley Gorman will conclude a transfer from Leeds United to Manchester City in the near future after the 15-year-old caught the eye with his performances

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Huge outdoor 80s music party announced for Leeds city centre next summerThere's going to be a packed programme of events happening in Leeds city centre next summer

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Leeds United teenager reportedly set for British record transfer to Manchester CityManchester City have reportedly agreed a fee for Leeds United academy prospect Finley Gorman which is expected to make the teenager the most expensive 15-year-old in British transfer history.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Rotherham sack manager Matt Taylor ahead of Leeds United clashDaniel Farke's side face Rotherham at the New York Stadium after the international break

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Daniel Farke achieves Leeds United first 'since records began' as league-leader status earnedLeeds United manager Daniel Farke's style of play is not so easy to define but the German has already achieved something Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa were unable to do following last weekend's Championship victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »