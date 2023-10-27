Leeds United v Huddersfield Town injury news as 4 out and 3 doubts

Leeds United are now gearing up for a Yorkshire derby after coming up short last time out. Daniel Farke's men were defeated by Stoke City on Wednesday night, and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Whites have been in good form overall, but they will need to step up their game if they want to compete with the top two, and Huddersfield might be the right team to play at the right time, given they are in 21st place and coming off the back of a 4-0 home defeat to Cardiff City. As the Yorkshire derby approaches, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Farke hand to be forced with more Leeds United changes vs Huddersfield TownLeeds United host Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon just a few days after their loss to Stoke City Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE with Leeds United boss on Huddersfield Town, injuries and moreLatest updates from the Leeds United manager's press conference ahead of Saturday's Championship clash with Huddersfield Town at Elland Road as Daniel Farke faces questions on team news Read more ⮕

Huddersfield Town sweat on Jack Rudoni fitness ahead of Leeds United tripHuddersfield Town could be without one of their j Read more ⮕

Leeds United predicted lineup vs Huddersfield Town as Daniel Farke reveals late decision on defenderLeeds United manager Daniel Farke says he and his staff will make a late decision on whether to field Sam Byram for the third time in seven days, owing to the homegrown defender’s injury history. Read more ⮕

Daniel Farke provides Leeds United injury news for Huddersfield Town visit, quartet updateWhites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday’s Yorkshire derby Championship hosting of Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Read more ⮕

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town prediction made with two goals goals expectedLeeds United are back in action this weekend when they face Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Read more ⮕