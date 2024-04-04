Leeds United U18s Reach FA Youth Cup Final with Thrilling Victory

Leeds United ’s impressive under-18s booked their place in the FA Youth Cup final after edging a seven-goal thriller against Thursday night’s visitors Millwall in front of over 10,000 fans at Elland Road where a first team squad member excelled. Leeds began very brightly and created several good chances but Millwall went ahead in the 18th minute after an attack down the left ended with Kavali Heywood heading home a Frankie Maciocia cross.

The Whites were momentarily on the ropes as the Lions quickly pressed for a second goal but Leeds drew level just 13 minutes after conceding as Rhys Chadwick coolly slotted home a penalty that he had won himself after being brought down by Alfie Massey. The goal restored order and a dominant Whites went ahead just five minutes later through current first team squad member Charlie Crew who rifled home a terrific volleyed finish through a crowded box after Millwall failed to clear a corner as part of a fine display from the young midfielde

Leeds United Under-18S FA Youth Cup Millwall Victory Elland Road First Team Squad Member Thrilling Equalize Penalty Volleyed Finish Young Midfielder

