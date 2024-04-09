Leeds United Supporters' Trust Calls for Sensible Cap on Championship Ticket Prices

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust want a "sensible cap" on Championship ticket prices following a strong backlash to the club's pricing policy this week. It has emerged Southampton supporters will be charged up to £47 to attend the final-day meeting at Elland Road . The fixture is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 4, kick-off 12:30pm. Tickets are priced at £47 for adults - the same price as home tickets in the West Stand - with an additional £1.
50 booking fee in place, and concessions are available at £32 for over-65s and 19-22s. Sixteen-18s are priced at £24, U16s are £22 with U11s prices are set at £11. Fourth-placed Saints charged adult United fans £30 for September's reverse fixture, a match Southampton won 3-1 at St Mary's Stadium. The Whites offered Saints reciprocal pricing at the start of the season but suggested £15, which was deemed unreasonable by the club. With the two clubs failing to reach an agreement, it means both sets of fans have had to pay full price. Read more: 'Nothing is guaranteed' - Boss of Leeds United's title rivals details concerning injury situation The subject has been hotly debated among fans across the Championship in recent days on social media. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, today, the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust wrote: “Reciprocal pricing is an excellent initiative by the club & something we have been pushing a long tim
