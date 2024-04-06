Leeds United suffer defeat to Coventry City

Leeds United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City , damaging their promotion hopes . The loss ended their unbeaten streak of 15 league games. The French goalkeeper made a poor attempt to save a goal, but also made a crucial save in the first half.

Gray struggled defensively at right-back but improved when moved centrally in the second half.

Leeds United Coventry City Defeat Promotion Hopes Unbeaten Streak French Goalkeeper Gray Right-Back

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United could face Championship promotion delay after EFL's Coventry City decision 'revealed'Leeds United will hope to not be affected by the unusual issue.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United prepare for Coventry City clashLeeds United are preparing for an away clash with Coventry City after defeating Hull City. They have made an offer to sign Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Daniel Farke issues Ilia Gruev update for Coventry City clash but new Leeds United injury revealDaniel Farke has held his pre-Coventry City press conference and provided the Whites team news.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United team news: Whites hoping Ilia Gruev will be fit to face Coventry CityLeeds United manager Daniel Farke has not given up hope that Ilia Gruev might be back from injury to face Coventry City on Saturday.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Coventry City v Leeds United prediction made by David PruttonPundit David Prutton has locked in his prediction for Leeds United’s trip to face Coventry City.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United fans on 'out of sorts' Whites man, youngster shout, missed player and Coventry CityLeeds United are heading to Coventry City – ahead of which Whites fans are in reasonably confident mood.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »