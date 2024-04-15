Leeds United Struggling to Agree Deal for Max Wober, Says Borussia Monchengladbach Sporting Director

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has said that his club are finding it "difficult" to agree a deal with Leeds United for defender Max Wober .
The Austrian defender has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Monchengladbach this term and, as a result, left the Bundesliga side keen to strike a deal with promotion-chasing Leeds over signing Wober on a full-time basis.READ MORE: 49ers 'haven't seen anything like it' as Leeds United fan 'wells up'
“There have been no discussions recently because Leeds are not moving," Virkus told Kicker. “If we don’t reach an agreement with Leeds, then it will be difficult to progress. At the moment, it is just that the numbers are quite high.” “I’m curious whether anyone from Gladbach will come to me – or from Leeds too. Nobody has talked to me yet Leeds are in the middle of a promotion fight, they have better things to do at the moment than talking to their loan players about their future.”
Leeds United Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Negotiations Loan Deal
