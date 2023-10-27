Leeds United striker hits goalscoring form after £200k transfer as scouting success continues

The teenage forward left the Scottish club in a permanent switch to join up with the Under-18 squad at Elland Road for a fee believed to be in the region of £200,000. Pirie had been on Aberdeen’s books for three seasons, moving north to Pittodrie from Dundee FC as a schoolboy.

A left-footed striker by trade, Pirie joined Leeds this summer alongside fellow Scottish youth international Josh McDonald who has also been among the goals at Thorp Arch. The 2007-born youngster signed from Hamilton Academical’s youth setup and has netted three times for Leeds’ Under-18s as well this season, playing predominantly from the flanks. Leeds’ scouting of the younger age groups has been one of the club’s lesser-told success stories in recent seasons.

Read more:

LeedsNews »

Leeds United Championship rival gives ex-Man United hero frosty reception after ‘no fear’ commentLeeds United’s Championship rival Birmingham City have hit a difficult run of form coinciding with the appointment of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. Read more ⮕

Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town prediction made with two goals goals expectedLeeds United are back in action this weekend when they face Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. Read more ⮕

Leeds: Roundhay venue saved from closureA popular Leeds restaurant and wedding venue has been saved from closure by Leeds City council. Read more ⮕

Gray's burnout data giving Leeds United and Farke clear steer on next decisionArchie Gray has averaged a full 90 minutes every three days for the past three weeks in October with Leeds United and England under-19s Read more ⮕

Farke hand to be forced with more Leeds United changes vs Huddersfield TownLeeds United host Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon just a few days after their loss to Stoke City Read more ⮕

Bamford fallout, injury risks and match absentees on Farke's Leeds United agendaDaniel Farke faces the media today in his Huddersfield Town pre-match press conference with Leeds United and here are some of the topics he may be faced with at Thorp Arch Read more ⮕