Leeds United Star Daniel James Takes Boost from Goal Against Hull City

Leeds United star Daniel James will take a huge “boost” from his goal against Hull City on Monday (1 April)., former Rangers and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton suggested that James, 26, would have been devastated after missing the crucial penalty in the shoot-out for Wales against Poland which meant they failed to qualify for Euro 2024 last week (26 March).
The winger has been a mainstay for Daniel Farke’s title-chasing side this season and a regular for his nation, but scuppered the all-important final penalty for the Dragons. However, he quickly responded with a sensational long-range goal near the halfway line against the Tigers in the closing seconds of the game to secure a 3-1 win for Leeds.Hutton was sure that James would have found missing Wales’ vital spot-kick “hard to take”, but was adamant that he would not let it impact his league form.Join the Football Insider WhatsApp channel to get all our exclusives and the breaking transfer news FIRS
Leeds United Daniel James Goal Hull City Penalty Wales Boost
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
