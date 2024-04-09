Leeds United slip out of automatic promotion places with defeat at Coventry City

Daniel Farke’s Whites saw their long unbeaten league run ended in Saturday’s clash at Coventry City where a 2-1 defeat led to Leeds slipping out of the Championship ’s automatic promotion places. United, who now sit third, are one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two adrift of leaders Leicester City who have six games left as opposed to five for Ipswich and Leeds.
Ipswich, though, are not in action this evening as they host Watford tomorrow night, offering Leeds the chance to crank up the pressure by moving back into the top two tonight against 13th-placed Sunderland who have bagged just a single victory from their last ten games. Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, starting line ups and then match updates and analysis followed by reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 8pm kick-off which is being broadcast by Sky Sports. Leaders Leicester also visit Millwall this evening in a 7.45pm start. Leeds team news Ethan Ampadu was described by Whites boss Farke as a big doubt for tonight’s contest at Monday’s pre-match press conference having been unwell over the previous 48 hours. Ampadu, though, has since dropped a big hint that he is available for selection by posting a Leeds v Sunderland match graphic on his Instagram story toda
