Leeds United's Plan to Keep Breakout Star Archie Gray

Leeds United reportedly have a plan to keep one of their best players ahead of what could be a fascinating summer. Much of what the Whites do or don’t do this summer will depend on how successful their promotion bid is. That applies to incomings and outgoings, and it certainly applies to the future of breakout star Archie Gray . The 18-year-old has been a sensation this season, playing a key role in Leeds’ impressive season so far, largely operating out of position at right-back.
But with such strong performances comes interest from other clubs, and clubs Leeds will struggle to compete with. According to reports, the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool and others are interested in snapping up Gray this summer. But it seems Leeds may have a plan as they look to ward off interest in their star youngster. According to GiveMeSport, the Whites are planning to hand Gray improved terms just months after agreeing a new contract with hi
