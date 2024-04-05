Leeds United's penultimate away game of the season to be televised

The penultimate round of this extraordinary Championship promotion race will be played out live on TV as the season reaches its climax. The latest round of televised fixtures have been revealed, and it will come as no surprise to see that Leeds United 's final away game of the campaign has been moved for broadcast.

Daniel Farke's side's game against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road will now kick off at 8pm on Friday, April 26 as Leeds get the second to last weekend underway in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Ipswich's game at Hull City will also be shown live, at 8pm on Saturday, April 27, while Leicester City's game at Preston North End has been moved to Monday, April 29. It's another difficult away trip for Leeds fans, of course, with a late finish on a Friday night in London meaning challenging late-night journeys back to West Yorkshire

