Leeds United's Hectic Weekend in Championship Promotion Race

Leeds United face another hectic weekend of Championship action in their quest for promotion. United claimed a 3-1 win over Hull City on Easter Monday to move back into the automatic promotion spots. As a result, Leeds are currently second in the table and one point behind leaders Ipswich Town . However, Daniel Farke's side are only one point ahead of third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.
Leeds have just six more Championship fixtures to try and secure automatic promotion to the Premier League. This weekend will see Leeds travel to Coventry City on Saturday. Elsewhere, Ipswich will face Norwich City in the East Anglia derby, Leicester take on Birmingham City and fourth-placed Southampton will travel to take on Blackburn Rovers. Going into the weekend, all four teams battling for automatic promotion will have to deal with injuries. Leeds have Ilia Gruev, Jamie Shackleton, Connor Roberts, Wilfried Gnonto, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas on the sideline
Leeds United Championship Promotion Automatic Promotion Coventry City Ipswich Town Norwich City Leicester City Birmingham City Southampton Blackburn Rovers Injuries
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »